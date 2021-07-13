UAE: Covid cases, deaths rise after holidays; celebrate Eid Al Adha safely

After the Eid Al Adha break last year, average daily cases increased by a whopping 500 per cent to reach 1,400.

With a six-day break coming up next week on the occasion of Eid Al Adha in the UAE, residents have been urged to follow all Covid safety measures and celebrate the festival safely and responsibly.

Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson of the UAE health sector, said the country recorded a significant rise in daily Covid-19 infections and deaths after the last three holidays.

She was citing data from the Eid Al Fitr break in May this year; New Year’s Eve celebrations; and Eid Al Adha last year.

Similarly, after the New Year’s Eve celebrations, average daily cases rose by over 200 per cent to reach 3,700. Daily deaths caused by Covid-19 increased by 300 per cent.

After Eid Al Fitr in May this year, the average daily cases reported was 2,000 – an increase of 60 per cent. Daily deaths increased by 100 per cent to reach six.

Dr Farida said the grim statistics reinforce the fact that Covid safety is a shared responsibility.

“Your commitment to Covid safety measures, especially during festive seasons, will help reduce infection rates,” she said.

Cases remain below for 10 days straight

Daily cases have remained below 1,600 for the last 10 days, thanks to the UAE’s robust vaccination campaign.

In June, the country recorded over 2,000 daily cases on most days.

The UAE has administered over 16 million vaccine doses, with a distribution rate of 162.20 doses per 100 people – the highest in the world.

Over 76 per cent of UAE residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while more than 66 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Dr Farida’s message on Tuesday was simple: Multiple government departments have come together to keep you safe; you need to do your part by following all Covid safety rules.

“Celebrate Eid safely and enjoy all its goodness. Just follow the safety protocols,” she said.