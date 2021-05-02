- EVENTS
UAE Covid: Abu Dhabi updates travel procedures for vaccinated residents
Effective Monday, May 3, 2021, vaccinated travellers arriving from ‘green’ countries must take a PCR test on arrival.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the travel procedures for passengers vaccinated against Covid-19.
Effective Monday, May 3, 2021, vaccinated travellers arriving from ‘green’ countries must take a PCR test on arrival and on day 6, without the need to quarantine.
Vaccinated travellers arriving from other countries must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for five days, and take another PCR test on day four.
The protocol applies to all vaccinated UAE citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi who have received their second vaccine dose at least 28 days earlier, which is documented in the vaccine report on Alhosn app.
As for non-vaccinated citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi arriving from ‘green’ countries, they must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, as well as two other PCR tests on days six and 12.
Non-vaccinated citizens and residents arriving from other countries must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take another PCR test on day eight.
The latest green list countries are:
>Australia
>Bhutan
>Brunei
>China
>Cuba
>Greenland
>Hong Kong (SAR)
>Iceland
>Israel
>Japan
>Mauritius
>Morocco
>New Zealand
>Portugal
>Russia
>Saudi Arabia
>Singapore
>South Korea
>Switzerland
>Taiwan (ROC)
>Tajikistan
>United Kingdom
>Uzbekistan
