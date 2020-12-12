UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after getting jab

An Indian family is elated after getting the Covid-19 vaccine in Abu Dhabi. — Photo: Ryan Lim

They called the jab a 'confidence booster'.

Abu Dhabi residents are all praise for the UAE leadership in boosting their self-confidence with the mass rollout of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine in private hospitals.

The vaccination programme started from 9am at all of the 18 medical facilities under the VPS Healthcare Group in Abu Dhabi. Residents reached ahead of time to queue up in front of the dedicated vaccination centres established inside and outside the medical facilities. Some had booked appointments, while others made use of the walk-in service.

Krishna Kumar, an engineer at a construction company, was among the first to get the jab. Kumar checked with different private hospitals to understand where the vaccine could be taken without much delay. He was visibly relaxed after taking the first dose of the vaccine.

“I have been in this country for 25 years, but 2020 was an indifferent phase ... filled with challenges and uncertainty. At the start of the pandemic, it was a panicky situation. People grew anxious for a vaccine. When we were all looking for a solution, the UAE started the Phase 3 clinical trials. And this week, the country approved the vaccine for use.”

He said every responsible resident must take the vaccine.

Homemaker Asha and son Gautham stressed that the jab will help safeguard the community.

“We felt happy and relieved to take the vaccine shot. We thank the UAE leadership for this initiative. We are grateful to them,” Asha said.

Shoukath Mohamed, an IT engineer, said the vaccine has come as a “ray of hope amid the dark clouds”.

“I have been living here for 13 years. Life was tough this year. The Abu Dhabi Government took lots of safety measures — sterilisation programmes, border checks, pan-emirate Covid-19 tests, etc — all of which have given us some semblance of normalcy.

“However, the Chinese vaccine trials and the official registration have boosted our confidence. My family, friends and colleagues are all comforted. We all feel assured heading into the new year. The vaccine has charged us with new hope. I thank the UAE leadership.”

