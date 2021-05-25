Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

UAE Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to be given after health evaluation

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 25, 2021
Wam

Taking a booster dose offers immunity against the many strains of the coronavirus, especially during its spread and mutations.


The elderly and people with chronic illness will be offered the Covid-19 vaccine booster dose after a careful assessment by the health authorities.

Dr Farida Al Hosani, Official Spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector, noted receiving many queries with regards to receiving the booster dose since it was announced last week.

Dr Farida noted that as a start, the booster dose is offered to the elderly and those suffering from chronic diseases.

“The UAE has approved the booster dose of the vaccine for the elderly and those suffering from chronic diseases, at the first stage. Since they are the most prone to the infection and its complications. This goes in line with the announcement made by different countries of the world on the importance of the Covid-19 vaccine booster dose.”

Dr Farida underlined that taking a booster dose offers immunity against the many strains of the coronavirus, especially during its spread and mutations.

“The booster dose is an additional dose given after receiving the first two doses. This is taken in order to boost the immunity against this virus, specifically for the elderly and those with chronic diseases.”

Earlier last week Dr Farida had noted that a booster dose can be taken after a person has completed more than six months since the second dose of the vaccine.

“The health authorities will hold an assessment to ascertain that people are eligible to get the booster dose. This will be done through booking appointments.”

Dr Farida stressed that community members, who feel any symptoms, must go and do a PCR test as different variants of the virus have been reported in different parts of the world.

“We have detected new strains and mutations in different countries of the world. Therefore, we recommend that you go for the medical test and repeat the test if you have the symptoms until you confirm to have a negative PCR result.”

Dr Farida stressed that apart from PCR testing, Covid-19 vaccine is the “most important tool” to combat the pandemic situation.

She pointed out that the vaccines available in the UAE have high efficacy in curing the spread of Covid-19. “More number of vaccinated people, will ensure herd immunity in the community.”

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced administering 128,858 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours, to reach an overall total of 12,294,706 at a distribution rate of 124.31 doses per 100 people.

Also, the total number of RT-PCR tests conducted across the country exceeded 49 million.

“The UAE, day after day, is proving to be one of the most important globally successful models in containing the spread of the pandemic.”

ashwani@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ashwani Kumar

I am a newspaperman from the emirate of Abu Dhabi. A journalist at heart. I get my stories from the streets. A south Indian born in the Hindi heartland, I easily connect with people from different nationalities and cultures. I am calm like a monk, sensitive and very patient reporter. On the ground, I cover a range of topics related to community, health, embassy, tourism, transport, business and sports. I will go out on a leg to do what’s right and stand by what I believe in.



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20200504&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=200509496&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 