UAE: Covid-19 situation to determine learning model in schools in new academic year
Emirates Schools Establishment is closely assessing the situation ahead of new academic year
The model of learning to be followed by public school pupils in the UAE during the upcoming academic year 2021-2022 would be determined in line with the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the authorities have announced.
The Emirates Schools Establishment said it was coordinating with the relevant government bodies to monitor the Covid-19 situation in the country.
The authorities said that they would be announcing the model of learning to be followed by public school pupils for the new school year towards the end of the summer break.
They stressed the importance of continuing with adhering to the Covid-19 protocols to ensure public safety.
Remote learning had been implemented in all schools across the UAE since April last year as a precautionary measure to rein in the spread of the contagion.
During the current academic year, most of the public schools in UAE have continued with remote learning while others have followed the hybrid model of learning to ensure the safety of pupils and the school community.
Hussain Al Hammadi, the UAE’s Minister for Education, had in March said a hybrid model of learning that combines both distance education and in-person classes would continue in the country during the next academic year as well.
He said the ministry was also working to launch a support programme to prepare students to return to schools for in-class lessons.
The minister said the programme, which will involve guidance and counselling services, is in its final stages and would be launched soon.
According to Al Hammadi, education in the future will be hybrid -- a heady mix of smart education through various educational platforms and face-to-face lessons for certain subjects.
The academic year 2020-2021 had started on August 30, 2020, the 2021-2022 school year is slated to begin on August 29, 2021.
The school year 2022-2023 will begin on August 28.
Each school year will have two breaks and summer vacation.
The 2021-2022 academic year comprises 186 working days.
For public schools and those following the UAE Ministry of Education’s curriculum, the minimum school days for each academic year should be at least 182 days.
