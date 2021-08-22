UAE: Covid-19 PCR test every week for unvaccinated students above 12

Unvaccinated students below 12 and vaccinated students aged 12 years and over must undergo a PCR test every month.

Authorities in the UAE have announced a Covid-19 vaccination and PCR testing protocol for school and college students.

After a grace period of 30 days from the first academic day, unvaccinated students aged under 12 years; and vaccinated students aged 12 years and over must undergo a PCR test every month.

Unvaccinated students aged 12 and above must undergo a PCR test every week, Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson of the UAE healthcare sector, said.

Distance learning will continue to be an option for vaccinated and unvaccinated students.

These came during the weekly briefing about the Covid-19 situation on Sunday.

More details to follow