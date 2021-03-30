- EVENTS
UAE Covid-19: Hope Consortium to ensure equitable distribution of vaccine
Indian minister urges people to follow Covid safety guidelines.
Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is going to help shape the future policies in a much better way when it comes to equitable distribution of vaccines across the world, said an Indian minister and World Health Organisation official.
“Hope Consortium is exactly what is the need of the hour,” said Dr Harsh Vardhan, Indian Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Science and Technology, and Earth Sciences.
Speaking at the World Immunisation and Logistics Summit, Dr Vardhan noted the Hope Consortium is going to empower WHO’s movement in ensuring vaccines reach every part of the world.
“With efforts like this, we shall certainly be moving towards a good quality synergy, and coordination and collaboration, which will ultimately help us in coming out of this Covid-19 crisis,” said Dr Vardhan, who is also the Chairman, Executive Board, WHO.
Dr Vardhan stressed that people must continue to follow the “potent social vaccine” of wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.
He added that India has administered 61 million doses to citizens in the country and supplied 64 million doses to 84 other countries.
