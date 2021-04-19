UAE Covid-19: Children aged 3 and above must wear masks

Filed on April 19, 2021 | Last updated on April 19, 2021 at 11.27 pm

Top health official suggests face shields for kids aged below 3

Children aged over three years must wear face masks to stay safe from Covid-19, a top official has said. Those under that age should wear face shields, according to Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector and Director of the Communicable Diseases Department of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC).

She also asked residents to avoid taking children to crowded areas, especially playgrounds.

Dr Farida stressed the importance of using licensed medical face masks to protect everyone’s health and safety.

This came as the official addressed a discussion hosted by the Ministry of Justice.

Earlier, the authorities had said children with breathing issues or chronic illnesses shouldn’t be made to wear masks. Kids who have difficulty removing the masks on their own should be exempted, too, the official had added.

Even though chances of children contracting the virus are less, they can be carriers of the virus and infect others.

Dr Farida also encouraged residents to get vaccinated against Covid, saying the UAE has the best vaccines in the world.

