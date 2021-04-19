- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE Covid-19: Children aged 3 and above must wear masks
Top health official suggests face shields for kids aged below 3
Children aged over three years must wear face masks to stay safe from Covid-19, a top official has said. Those under that age should wear face shields, according to Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector and Director of the Communicable Diseases Department of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC).
Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light
She also asked residents to avoid taking children to crowded areas, especially playgrounds.
Dr Farida stressed the importance of using licensed medical face masks to protect everyone’s health and safety.
This came as the official addressed a discussion hosted by the Ministry of Justice.
Earlier, the authorities had said children with breathing issues or chronic illnesses shouldn’t be made to wear masks. Kids who have difficulty removing the masks on their own should be exempted, too, the official had added.
Even though chances of children contracting the virus are less, they can be carriers of the virus and infect others.
Dr Farida also encouraged residents to get vaccinated against Covid, saying the UAE has the best vaccines in the world.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: Physical inactivity tied to higher risk,...
Consistently inactive patients had worse outcomes than patients who... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: One-week curfew in Delhi from tonight
A weekend curfew was already on in the capital but has now been... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 UAE: No deaths among vaccinated patients,...
Efficacy of vaccination in preventing hospitalisation is 93 per cent... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19: Children aged 3 and above must wear ...
Top health official suggests face shields for kids aged below 3 READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli