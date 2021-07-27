UAE: Covid-19 cases decrease after Eid Al Adha break

Typically, the UAE has registered an increase in daily infections during long holidays.

The UAE has seen a reduction in daily Covid-19 cases over the last few days, a top official said on Tuesday.

Dr Taher Al Ameri, spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), said the cases declined after the Eid Al Adha break.

Typically, the UAE has registered an increase in daily infections during long holidays. Citing data from the Eid Al Fitr break in May this year; New Year’s Eve celebrations; and Eid Al Adha last year, authorities had earlier said that daily cases had gone up by up to 500 per cent in some cases.

During the holidays last week, however, the cases remained under 1,550, thanks to residents’ commitment to Covid safety measures.

“Their commitment helped us have a safe Eid holiday,” Dr Taher said. “Their efforts and that of our front line of defence will help us return to normal life gradually.”

The UAE residents enjoyed a four-day holiday for Eid Al Adha last week. Combined with the Friday-Saturday weekend, the residents had a six-day break from Monday, July 19, to Saturday, July 24.

Daily cases have remained under 1,600 during most days of this month, after they crossed 2,000 in June.

“Maintaining these achievements is a collective responsibility. Residents must continue adhering to all relevant Covid safety measures as we would need to coexist with the Covid-19 virus. Awareness about safety measures is our best bet in reducing its impact,” Dr Taher added.

