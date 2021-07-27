UAE aid accounts for 80% of global response to Covid-hit countries
The UAE has dispatched a total of 2,154 tonnes of medical aid.
The UAE’s help accounted for 80 per cent of the international aid to countries struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a top official has said.
The UAE has dispatched a total of 2,154 tonnes of medical aid; respiratory, screening and personal protection equipment; and testing tools to 135 countries around the world.
According to Dr Taher Al Ameri, spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), the UAE has operated 196 medical aid flights.
It helped set up six field hospitals in Sudan, Guinea Conakry, Mauritania, Sierra Leone, Lebanon and Jordan. It also set up one fully equipped mobile clinic in Turkmenistan.
“About 117 countries received aid from the international aid organisations warehouses in Dubai International Humanitarian City,” he said.
“The UAE also contributed $10 million worth of in-kind aid.”
