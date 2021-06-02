- EVENTS
UAE: 98,545 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The UAE has vaccinated close to 82 per cent of eligible categories of residents against Covid-19.
The UAE has administered 98,545 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 13 million. This takes the rate of doses to 132.11 per 100 people.
The UAE has vaccinated close to 82 per cent of eligible categories of residents against Covid-19, a top official has announced.
Additionally, over 92 per cent of the elderly residents have been vaccinated.
A UAE study has found a "strong correlation" between vitamin D deficiency and the severity of Covid-19 infections.
The Department of Health, Abu Dhabi, is now encouraging the community to boost their vitamin D levels.
A top official in Dubai has also said that smokers are more likely to get infected with Covid-19.
Those with the habit are among the categories that must take the Covid-19 vaccine “as soon as possible”.
