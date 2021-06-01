- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: 97,163 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
A top official has clarified a misconception doing the rounds that the Pfizer vaccine is better than other jabs available in the country.
The UAE has administered 97,163 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 12.96 million. This takes the rate of doses to 131.11 per 100 people.
Booking a vaccine appointment in Dubai has become much more convenient now.
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) on Monday extended its Covid-19 WhatsApp hotline service to help residents book appointments for the vaccine (see step-by-step guide here).
A top official has also clarified a misconception doing the rounds that the Pfizer vaccine is better than other jabs available in the country.
In a video posted by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, explained that no vaccine in the UAE is better than the other.
Meanwhile, Pakistan on Monday approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in the country.
It is the sixth Covid vaccine to be approved for use in the country.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Heathrow opens new terminal for 'red...
Currently, there are 43 countries on the UK government's red list to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Air Canada to resume Dubai flights this week
Canada's national carrier will operate three non-stop weekly services. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,968 cases, 1,954 recoveries, 4...
The new cases were detected through 215,689 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid vaccine: Is Pfizer jab better than the...
The UAE currently offers four types of Covid-19 vaccines, including... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Over 300 Filipinos fly home on govt-...
Philippine President announced that inbound travel from the UAE will... READ MORE
-
News
Emiratis thank Sharjah Ruler for raising minimum...
The Ruler said the government would exert all efforts to raise the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Heathrow opens new terminal for 'red list'...
Currently, there are 43 countries on the UK government's red list to... READ MORE
-
News
Video: Massive fire breaks out on busy UAE...
No casualties were reported in the incident. READ MORE