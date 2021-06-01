Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 97,163 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Web report/Dubai
Filed on June 1, 2021
Photo: Wam

A top official has clarified a misconception doing the rounds that the Pfizer vaccine is better than other jabs available in the country.


The UAE has administered 97,163 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 12.96 million. This takes the rate of doses to 131.11 per 100 people.

Booking a vaccine appointment in Dubai has become much more convenient now.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) on Monday extended its Covid-19 WhatsApp hotline service to help residents book appointments for the vaccine (see step-by-step guide here).

A top official has also clarified a misconception doing the rounds that the Pfizer vaccine is better than other jabs available in the country.

In a video posted by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, explained that no vaccine in the UAE is better than the other.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Monday approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in the country.

It is the sixth Covid vaccine to be approved for use in the country.




