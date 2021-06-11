UAE: 94,223 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The UAE had recently announced that events in the country are open only to vaccinated residents.

The UAE has administered 94,223 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 13.6 million. This takes the rate of doses to 138.36 per 100 people.

The UAE has become the first in the region to trial the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine among children aged three to 17 years. With this, the country joins other vaccine manufacturing countries like China, the US, the UK and India to study the efficacy of the vaccine in this age group.

The UAE had recently announced that events in the country are open only to vaccinated residents. Additionally, spectators are required to comply by all Covid safety measures, including wearing a mask at all times and maintaining a safe social distance. According to a YouGov survey of 1,006 people, vaccinated residents are most comfortable visiting outdoor public places, but less relaxed about attending concerts and wedding events.

Shopping malls and big supermarkets in Abu Dhabi said they are looking at effectively implementing the new procedures with regard to the green pass requirement for the public to gain entry to public places. On Wednesday, the authorities announced that residents must have a green pass on their Alhosn app to gain entry to the public places. This will come into effect from Tuesday, June 15.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved the launching of a comprehensive and intense testing and vaccination campaign in Musaffah. This is in accordance with the active contact tracing pillar of the emirate’s strategy to combat the pandemic.