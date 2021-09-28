UAE: 90,560 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The total doses administered in the UAE now stand at 19,9 million.
The UAE has administered 90,560 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 19,9 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 201.85 per 100 people.
The Indian civil aviation regulator on Tuesday extended the ban on international passenger flights until October 31, 2021. However, the ban is not applicable to cargo flights and those approved by the regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
All scheduled international flights to and from India were banned from March 2020 following the Covid-19 pandemic. The flight ban has been extended towards the end of every month since then by the regulator.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s planning minister says the government will begin a drive to vaccinate children aged 12 and above to protect them from the coronavirus.
The announcement by Planning Minister Asad Umar came Tuesday amid a steady decline in Covid-19 deaths across the country.
Umar said in a tweet that the government would soon launch a campaign to vaccinate children at schools. He did not give a precise date.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 90,560 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The total doses administered in the UAE now stand at 19,9 million. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India extends international flight ban until...
All scheduled international flights to and from India were banned... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Pakistan to begin vaccinating children...
The minister did not give a precise date for the move READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE reports 277 cases, 329 recoveries,...
More than 83.3 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Emirates unveils new livery on A380...
The process took 16 days and 4,379 man-hours to complete. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 55 cars damaged as fire breaks out in...
No casualties were reported. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India extends international flight ban until...
All scheduled international flights to and from India were banned... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Explore Expo 2020 as a robot in new Dubai Police...
Players can solve challenges and race spacecraft in the adventure game READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Six-day leave for govt employees announced
27 September 2021
News
UAE raffle draw guide: How to become a millionaire overnight
27 September 2021
News
Carrefour offers 260 customers free shopping every day
27 September 2021
News
Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh1 million housing loans for citizens
27 September 2021
Aviation
Dubai flights: Emirates to expand A380 service to 27 cities
27 September 2021
News
Dubai: 55 cars damaged as fire breaks out in showroom
28 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Special run will take you past 192 pavilions
27 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony