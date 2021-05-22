UAE: 90,294 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

So far, at least 196 countries have begun vaccinating people for the coronavirus.

The UAE has administered 90,294 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 12 million. This takes the rate of doses to 121.6 per 100 people.

So far, at least 196 countries have begun vaccinating people for the coronavirus and have administered at least 1,590,080,000 doses of the vaccine. Gibraltar leads the world and has administered enough vaccine doses for 112 per cent its population, assuming every person needs two doses.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has proposed $50 billion to speed up vaccinations, boost testing and tracing, and maintain adequate stocks of therapeutics, urging coordinated global action to end the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a discussion note by the IMF, India will have to order a billion Covid vaccine doses to inoculate a majority of the population. IMF also urged India to centralise vaccine purchase. It proposed a three-pronged $50 billion plan to tackle the pandemic in India.

Pfizer and the Indian government are seeking to resolve tensions over a demand by the US drugmaker for legal protection from any claims linked to the use of its Covid-19 vaccine in one of the world's biggest markets.

Meanwhile in Dubai, if you are looking forward to attending any weddings, concerts or other community events, then make sure you have completed two weeks after your second Covid-19 vaccine dose.

While the newly revised rules state that one has to be vaccinated to attend such events, the Dubai Media Office specified that people are not considered “fully vaccinated” until two weeks after receiving their second jab. The precautionary measures include the permission of organising weddings and social gatherings on the condition that all attendees have taken the Covid-19 vaccine. People are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after their second dose of the vaccine.

In Dubai, if you are looking forward to attending any weddings, concerts or other community events, then make sure you have completed two weeks after your second Covid-19 vaccine dose.

While the newly revised rules state that one has to be vaccinated to attend such events, the Dubai Media Office specified that people are not considered “fully vaccinated” until two weeks after receiving their second jab. The precautionary measures include the permission of organising weddings and social gatherings on the condition that all attendees have taken the Covid-19 vaccine. People are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after their second dose of the vaccine.