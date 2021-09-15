Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 90,205 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 15, 2021
AFP

Total number of doses administered in the country now stands at 19.1 million.

The UAE has administered 90,205 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at19.1 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 193.76 per 100 people.

The pace of vaccination against Covid-19 must be quickened across the globe to avert 'a pandemic of the non-vaccinated', the European Union’s chief executive said on Wednesday in her annual policy speech.

Ursula von der Leyen’s second ‘state of the union’ address since she took over as European Commission president comes after two years that have tested the resilience of the bloc with the Covid-19 pandemic, a sharp economic downturn and strains over Brexit.

China’s Covid-19 outbreak in Fujian province, which has reported 152 local cases in five days, has prompted cities in other parts of the country to issue travel warnings ahead of major holidays, though state media warn against imposing blanket travel curbs.

The travel warnings come ahead of the week-long National Day holiday starting on October 1, a major tourist season, as well as a shorter Mid-Autumn Festival holiday next week.




