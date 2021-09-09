UAE: 89,830 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The country sends 100,000 doses of the jab to Mauritania
The UAE has administered 89,830 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 18.7 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 189.43 per 100 people.
The #UAE has administered 18,726,541 doses of the #Covid19Vaccine to date, authorities announced.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) September 9, 2021
Official data released on Thursday, Sept 9, said 89,830 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. The net dose rate is 189.34 per 100 people.#COVID19 #vaccine pic.twitter.com/3Hde9BL85a
The UAE on Wednesday dispatched an aircraft carrying 100,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Mauritania to help curb the spread of the virus and support Mauritania's efforts to accelerate its recovery.
Additionally, the shipment also included 15 metric tonnes of medical supplies. The aircraft is the fifth of its kind to be sent to Mauritania.
On the international front, thousands of people marched through the heart of Switzerland’s capital Bern on a Wednesday evening, asking the government to stop imposing vaccines on residents.
