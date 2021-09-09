Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

UAE: 89,830 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 9, 2021
Reuters

The country sends 100,000 doses of the jab to Mauritania


The UAE has administered 89,830 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 18.7 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 189.43 per 100 people.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid in UAE: Seha suspends decision requiring AlHosn green pass for patients, visitors

The UAE on Wednesday dispatched an aircraft carrying 100,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Mauritania to help curb the spread of the virus and support Mauritania's efforts to accelerate its recovery.

Additionally, the shipment also included 15 metric tonnes of medical supplies. The aircraft is the fifth of its kind to be sent to Mauritania.

On the international front, thousands of people marched through the heart of Switzerland’s capital Bern on a Wednesday evening, asking the government to stop imposing vaccines on residents.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20200926&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=200929194&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 