UAE: 8,929 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Number of jabs administered in the country has reached twice its population.
The UAE has administered 8,929 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 19.85 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 200.76 per 100 people.
According to a new study, women who receive the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine during pregnancy pass high levels of antibodies to their babies. The findings of the study were published in the 'American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology MFM'.
The effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, the researchers say, lies in their ability to trigger the production of the right antibodies, blood proteins capable of protecting individuals from infection.
Meanwhile, the UAE crossed a new vaccination milestone on Saturday: the distribution rate is now at 200.67 doses per 100 people.
This means the number of Covid jabs administered in the country has reached twice its population.
