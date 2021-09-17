UAE: 82,943 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
New study finds that people who are vaccinated against Covid-19 are less likely to experience stress
The UAE has administered 82,943 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 19.3 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 195.44 per 100 people.
A new study has found that people who are vaccinated against Covid-19 are less likely to experience stress — and UAE doctors and residents are in agreement.
Conducted by the University of Southern California, the research — published in PLOS Journal — highlights the positive mental health effects in people who received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Internationally, with the administration of 61,15,690 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 75.89 crores, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
According to the ministry, 75,89,12,277 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far through 76,68,216 sessions.
