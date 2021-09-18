UAE: 82,549 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Residents can now book Covid-19 tests and vaccinations through an online platform
The UAE has administered 82,549 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 19.4 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 196.28 per 100 people.
UAE residents can now book Covid-19 tests and vaccinations through an online platform and mobile app — Okadoc.
With Okadoc's platform, patients can schedule Covid-19 tests based on their convenience. Covid-19 vaccination bookings are also available from a wide range of hospitals and clinics, including Emirates Hospital, Medcare, Valiant Clinic & Hospital and HealthPlus.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization says clinical trials are underway to evaluate eight nasal spray vaccines that target Covid-19.
The most advanced effort so far by China’s Xiamen University, the University of Hong Kong and Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy has completed phase-2 trials.
