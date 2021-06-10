UAE: 82,263 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has initiated a Sinopharm "immune bridge study" for children aged three to 17 years.

The UAE has administered 82,263 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 13.5 million. This takes the rate of 137.4 doses to per 100 people.

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has initiated a Sinopharm “immune bridge study” for children aged three to 17 years.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi will implement all applicable medical protocols “in accordance with the highest international standards and practices”.

The UAE is the first country in the Middle East and North Africa region to conduct a study of the vaccine’s effectiveness for this age group.

The UAE had recently announced that events in the country are open only to vaccinated residents. Additionally, spectators are required to comply by all Covid safety measures, including wearing a mask at all times and maintaining a safe social distance.

According to a YouGov survey of 1,006 people, vaccinated residents are most comfortable visiting outdoor public places, but less relaxed about attending concerts and wedding events.