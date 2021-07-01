UAE: 81,142 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The UAE Ministry of Education (MoE) has urged parents to get their children aged between 12 and 15 vaccinated for Covid-19.
The UAE has administered 81,142 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 15.3 million. This takes the rate of doses to 155.33 per 100 people.
The UAE Ministry of Education (MoE) has intensified the campaign to encourage parents to get their children aged between 12 and 15 vaccinated for Covid-19.
"Vaccination is our Hope. The Vaccine is Your Safety”, is the new social media campaign in which the ministry has called on families to choose vaccination and stop postponing the inoculation of their children.
