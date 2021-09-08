UAE: 78,495 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The country leads the world when it comes to coronavirus vaccination rates.
The UAE has administered 78,495 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
"" 78,495 "-19" 24 .. 18,636,711.# pic.twitter.com/OUNmGlB1qM— (@wamnews) September 8, 2021
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 18.6 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 188.4 per 100 people.
>> Saudi Arabia: Travellers who took Sinopharm vaccine can enter with booster dose
Authorities in the UAE on Tuesday announced free Covid-19 PCR tests for vaccinated students and education sector employees.
Students and staff at government schools are required to undergo PCR tests routinely. Students aged 12 and above who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 need to take a PCR test every week for in-person learning. Vaccinated students aged 12 and above; and unvaccinated ones under 12 need to take one every month.
The UAE leads the world when it comes to Covid-19 vaccination rates. According to ‘Our World in Data’ statistics on Tuesday, the country has the highest percentage of fully vaccinated residents.
Close to 78 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while over 89 per cent have received at least one dose.
