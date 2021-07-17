UAE: 78,028 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The Delta strain is more infectious and easily transmissible, which has led to its emergence as a variant of concern.
The UAE has administered 78,028 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 16.3 million. This takes the rate of doses to 165.23 per 100 people.
Abu Dhabi’s new rules state that even vaccinated people need to show a Covid negative RT-PCR test result within 48 hours to enter Abu Dhabi from Monday, turning void the advantage of having ‘E’ or ‘gold star’ on their Al Hosn app.
Meanwhile, universities in the UAE are gearing up to welcome students on campus in the fall semester, it was reported on Wednesday. While face-to-face learning was open to students in the last semester in most universities, the country’s robust vaccination drive in the past few months has instilled further confidence in the education sector.
