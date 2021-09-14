UAE: 75,598 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Total number of doses administered in the country now stands at 19 million.
The UAE has administered 75, 598 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 19 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 192.85% per 100 people.
These would be accompanied by five alert levels designating the range of businesses allowed to operate
The Philippines’ capital region will exit wide-scale coronavirus restrictions from Thursday, as the government launches a pilot test of localised lockdowns, amid efforts to balance reopening the economy and containing the spread of the coronavirus.
The localised lockdown would be accompanied by five alert levels designating the range of businesses allowed to operate, including activities targeted at fully vaccinated individuals, officials said.
Pakistan’s planning minister has warned that people who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to work from offices after this month.
In a televised message Tuesday, Asad Umar said unvaccinated people will also not be eligible to enter shopping malls, use public transport or to travel by air after the September 30 deadline.
Umar also asked people to keep social distancing in comments that came hours after Pakistan reported a steady decline in cases of coronavirus.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 75,598 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Total number of doses administered in the country now stands at 19... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Covid patients tell of quick recovery with...
It significantly contributes to reducing the number of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 617 cases, 714 recoveries, 2 deaths
More than 78.6 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Body found floating in sea for 30 days...
It was one of two Covid-positive dead bodies that the Dubai Police... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in factory
Firefighting operations are underway READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Covid patients tell of quick recovery with...
It significantly contributes to reducing the number of... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE businesses plan 4% pay rise for staff in 2022
Pay freezes disappear and optimism returns, research shows. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Body found floating in sea for 30 days...
It was one of two Covid-positive dead bodies that the Dubai Police... READ MORE
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE holidays: 2 more long weekends this year
13 September 2021
Transport
Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus service resumes
13 September 2021
Government
UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities on its terror list
13 September 2021
News
Dubai: Delivery rider helps out family stranded on highway
13 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back after take-off
13 September 2021
News
KHDA: Students stuck abroad can continue remote learning after October 3
13 September 2021
News
UAE: Drug addict, who stabbed father 36 times, gets death sentence