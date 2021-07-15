UAE: 74,522 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The Delta strain is more infectious and easily transmissible, which has led to its emergence as a variant of concern.

The UAE has administered 74,522 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 16.1 million. This takes the rate of doses to 163.74 per 100 people.

Though the Delta strain is a “variant of concern”, UAE doctors assured on Tuesday there is no need to panic, as Covid-19 vaccines have been found effective against all strains of SARS-CoV-2, which causes the viral disease.

Meanwhile, universities in the UAE are gearing up to welcome students on campus in the fall semester, it was reported on Wednesday. While face-to-face learning was open to students in the last semester in most universities, the country’s robust vaccination drive in the past few months has instilled further confidence in the education sector.