UAE: 72,879 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The total doses administered now stand at over 13.2 million.
The UAE has administered 72,879 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 13.2 million. This takes the rate of doses to 133.74 per 100 people.
The UAE has vaccinated close to 82 per cent of eligible categories of residents against Covid-19, a top official has announced.
Additionally, over 92 per cent of the elderly residents have been vaccinated.
On Thursday, it was reported that some fully vaccinated community members in Abu Dhabi now have the option to “take a different Covid-19 vaccine type” than previously received.
This is for the first time Abu Dhabi is permitting mixing of Covid-19 vaccines. While the Sinopharm vaccine was approved for mass use since last year, Abu Dhabi okayed the Pfizer-BioNTech in April this year. So, those who have received two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine can voluntarily take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Mubadala Health vaccination centre.
Separately, a Reuters report said the UAE and Bahrain have made the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available as a “booster shot” to those who initially received Sinopharm. Reuters quotes a representative of Mubadala Health saying that in Abu Dhabi, the booster shot is available six months after the second shot had been administered.
Which countries have allowed mixing of Covid vaccines
Meanwhile, a call centre executive at Mubadala Health vaccination centre told Khaleej Times that the vaccine is administered only through prior appointments and on furnishing of signed consent form from a doctor.
