UAE: 71,886 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Quad countries pledge to donate more than 1.2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses globally
The UAE has administered 71,886 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 19.8 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 200.67 per 100 people.
From Billie Eilish in New York to BTS in Seoul and Elton John in Paris, one of the biggest-ever international charity events was set to kick off Saturday with concerts around the world to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality and famine.
Meanwhile, The Quad countries — United States, India, Japan and Australia — have pledged to donate more than 1.2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses globally, in addition to the vaccines financed through Covax.
In a joint statement, released by the White House on Friday, the countries said that 79 million coronavirus vaccine doses have already been collectively delivered to the Indo-Pacific region.
