UAE: 70,176 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Third booster dose of Sinopharm will be available to book within a book, officials have said.

The UAE has administered 70,176 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 12.1 million. This takes the rate of doses to 122.39 per 100 people.

The UAE's Covid vaccine centres have begun preparations to administer booster doses of the Sinopharm vaccine by receiving requests and recording data.

Officials noted that an option to book an appointment for the additional dose will be added to the registration system as soon as doses become available at the centres in about a month.

English health officials said on Saturday said a double dose of Covid-19 vaccines is almost as effective against the fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus first identified in India as it is against Britain’s dominant strain.

Britain’s health minister said the data was groundbreaking and he was increasingly hopeful that the government would be able to lift more Covid restrictions next month.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan was forced to dump nearly 1,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine after a fridge in a state clinic was unplugged to charge a mobile phone, authorities in the impoverished Central Asian country said.

The spoilt vaccines were part of a package of 20,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine donated to Kyrgyzstan by Russia.