UAE: 69,695 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Health authorities in UAE are working with peers to ascertain how often people will need to take booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines.
The UAE has administered 69,695 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
" 69,695 "#_19" 24 .. 16,444,844 .# pic.twitter.com/qF57q7zz3K— (@wamnews) July 20, 2021
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 16.4 million. This takes the rate of doses to 166.2 per 100 people.
Local health authorities are working with peers to ascertain how often people will need to take booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has said.
Individuals may opt for either Sinopharm or Pfizer booster doses after a medical evaluation, the ADPHC said in a statement to Khaleej Times.
“Booster dose is available for those who have completed six months since the second dose of Sinopharm. Individuals may choose to receive either the Sinopharm vaccine or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a booster after medical evaluation.”
Asked if an individual is required to take a booster dose every six months, the ADPHC noted: “The booster dose helps enhance the immunity response; therefore, decreasing individuals’ susceptibility to infection, complications and hospitalisation. We are currently working with other health authorities to determine the periodicity of taking the booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines based on up-to-date reviewed scientific robust data.”
Saudi citizens will need two Covid-19 vaccine doses before they can travel outside the kingdom from August 9, state news agency SPA reported on Monday, citing the ministry of interior.
The decision was made based on new waves of infection globally, new mutations, and the “low efficacy of one vaccination dose against these mutations,” the statement said.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,541 cases, 1,502 recoveries, 4...
More than 63.2 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
News
Eid in Abu Dhabi: Check bus timings on app for...
The Integrated Transport Centre has introduced 100 additional bus... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Should you take a day off to rest after...
An entire day of rest may not be necessary for some people who have... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
20 Covid frontliners from India arrive in UAE on...
The medics, including doctors, nurses and paramedics were flown in on ... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha: Where to catch fireworks, light...
Here are some of the venues that are set to put on a dazzling show. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,541 cases, 1,502 recoveries, 4...
More than 63.2 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Government
Photos: UAE leaders offer Eid Al Adha prayers
Residents and royals offer Eid prayers at mosques and musallahs on... READ MORE
-
News
Photos: Meet the UAE babies born on Eid Al Adha...
The arrival of the newborns on an auspicious day made for double joy... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
Alvir Airways to promote tourism in Pakistan
19 July 2021
Nation (videos)
Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai
8 votes | 19 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages