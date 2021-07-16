UAE: 69,059 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
This takes the rate of doses to 164.44 per 100 people.
The UAE has administered 69,059 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 16.26 million. This takes the rate of doses to 164.44 per 100 people.
The UAE Embassy in Islamabad has clarified on Thursday that Covid-19 vaccination certificate attestation is currently not a requirement for travel to the UAE.
The #UAE has administered 16,263,585 doses of the #Covid19Vaccine to date, authorities announced.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) July 16, 2021
Official data released on Friday, July 16, said 69,059 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. The net dose rate is 164.44 per 100 people.#COVID19 #vaccine pic.twitter.com/6K1szvurZp
In a tweet, the embassy said: “The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Islamabad would like to clarify that the attestation of vaccination certificate of Covid-19 from the Embassy is not considered currently a requirement for travel to the UAE.”
>> WHO panel advises against Covid-19 vaccination proof for travel
Canada may permit fully vaccinated travellers into the country by early September, the country's prime minister said on Thursday, if the current trend in vaccination rate and public health conditions continue.
Justin Trudeau made the remarks in a call with Canadian provincial leaders, according to a readout of the call released by his office.
