UAE: 67,438 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
UAE introduces new Covid rules for visitors to government departments and ministries.
The UAE has administered 67,438 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 15.7 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 159.71 per 100 people.
The #UAE has administered 15,795,853 doses of the #Covid19Vaccine to date, authorities announced.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) July 8, 2021
Official data released on Thursday, July 8, said 67,438 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. The net dose rate is 159.71 per 100 people.#COVID19 #vaccine pic.twitter.com/aUG4NWiRJo
All individuals who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 must present a negative PCR test result to visit federal government departments and ministries in the UAE. The test must have been taken within 48 hours of the visit.
The new rule is effective from August 1, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Sanofi SA and GlaxoSmithKline Plc have received an approval from Indian authorities for a late-stage clinical trial of their protein-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate, the drugmakers said on Thursday.
France's Sanofi and Britain's GSK in May kicked off global trials to include more than 35,000 adults to test the shot. They hope to get approvals by the end of 2021 after early-stage results showed the vaccine produces a robust immune response.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 67,438 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
UAE introduces new Covid rules for visitors to government departments ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UK scraps quarantine for fully...
The rule change only applies to amber list countries. READ MORE
-
News
73 medics from India return to UAE in special...
The team includes existing healthcare workers already employed across ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,539 Covid cases, 1,525 recoveries, ...
The new cases were detected through 283,327 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Cloud seeding helping enhance rainfall...
The NCM has reported heavy rains with hail over Ghashaba in Al Ain... READ MORE
-
News
Ship fire at port didn't affect operations, says...
Casualties avoided as ship was immediately evacuated; cause of fire... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Hamdan praises security forces over port...
The fire on board a ship at Jebel Ali Port was brought under control... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 2 expats win Dh500,000 each in Mahzooz draw
Mahmoud intends to help some people who have fallen on hard times due ... READ MORE
News
UAE Golden Visa: 24x7 service launched in Dubai
7 July 2021
News
UAE ranked world's 2nd safest country in 2021