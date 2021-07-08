UAE: 67,438 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

UAE introduces new Covid rules for visitors to government departments and ministries.

The UAE has administered 67,438 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 15.7 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 159.71 per 100 people.

Official data released on Thursday, July 8, said 67,438 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. The net dose rate is 159.71 per 100 people.

All individuals who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 must present a negative PCR test result to visit federal government departments and ministries in the UAE. The test must have been taken within 48 hours of the visit.

The new rule is effective from August 1, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sanofi SA and GlaxoSmithKline Plc have received an approval from Indian authorities for a late-stage clinical trial of their protein-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate, the drugmakers said on Thursday.

France's Sanofi and Britain's GSK in May kicked off global trials to include more than 35,000 adults to test the shot. They hope to get approvals by the end of 2021 after early-stage results showed the vaccine produces a robust immune response.