UAE: 66,666 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 5, 2021
Wam

The UAE has administered 66,666 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 13.2 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 134.4 per 100 people.

Abu Dhabi’s decision to give options of different Covid-19 booster shots to fully vaccinated community members will enhance their immunity levels and offer further protection against the infection, medical experts said.

A fully vaccinated individual – a person who has received both doses of the Sinopharm vaccine – can now receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a third shot.

This development comes just days after the launch of a booster dose of the Sinopharm vaccine via a walk-in facility.

A Mubadala Health spokesperson, in a statement to Khaleej Times, noted that a booster shot can be received only after six months.

“Residents are eligible to receive a booster shot six months after receiving a second vaccination dose, according to the current guidelines.”

Dr Mahesh Nethravalkar, head of the department and specialist pulmonologist, NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain, said a booster dose is highly recommended after any vaccination to increase the immunity levels.

The UAE has vaccinated close to 82 per cent of eligible categories of residents against Covid-19, a top official has announced.

Additionally, over 92 per cent of the elderly residents have been vaccinated.

Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, said a total of 12.96 million vaccine doses have been administered so far.

This takes the rate of doses to 131.11 per 100 people – the highest in the world.

The official said more Covid vaccines would be made available to children.




