UAE: 66,572 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Many UAE companies are now pushing for booster shots for their employees

The UAE has administered 66,572 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 18 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 182.57 per 100 people.

Taking a cue from the government’s initiative to rein in the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UAE, the private sector is also taking all the measures to ensure the safety of employees and clientele.

Though it is not mandatory to take the Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE, public and private sector employees are left with no choice but to take the jab as companies are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of the society against the pandemic. As most of the people in the UAE have already received both the jabs, many companies are now pushing for booster shots for their employees.

Meanwhile, Australia reported a record 1,126 coronavirus infectious on Saturday, the vast majority in New South Wales, the epicentre of the Delta-fuelled outbreak.

More than half of Australians have been in weeks-long lockdowns as officials in Sydney and Melbourne, the country’s largest cities, and the capital Canberra struggle to quell the outbreak.

New South Wales, the most populous state and home to Sydney, reported 1,035 locally acquired Covid-19 infections, breaking Thursday’s record of 1,029 as the outbreak that started in mid-June continues to grow.