UAE: 66,210 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The UAE has administered 66,210 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 17.8 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 180.5 per 100 people.

India has approved further clinical trials for its first homegrown mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine developed by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, the government said on Tuesday, after the shot was found to be safe and effective in an early-stage study.

Gennova is among a few pharmaceutical firms worldwide, including Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), to use mRNA technology in its coronavirus shot. These vaccines do not use a live virus to generate an immune response but prompt the human body to make a protein that triggers one.

Indian passengers flying to Oman must present a Covid-19 vaccine certificate stating they have taken both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine approved in the sultanate, budget carrier Air India Express said.

The second dose must have been taken not less than 14 days ahead of the arrival time, the airline added.

Those who have taken a single-dose vaccine approved by the sultanate are also eligible to travel.

Passengers are also required to present a Covid-19 PCR test result conducted within 72 hours of the scheduled arrival time in Oman.

Both the vaccine certificate and the PCR test result should carry a QR code.