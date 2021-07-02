UAE: 65,939 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The Ministry of Health and Prevention clarified who could get an exemption from taking the Covid-19 jab.

The UAE has administered 65,939 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 15.4 million. This takes the rate of doses to 155.99 per 100 people.

As the UAE is going forward in vaccinating its entire population against Covid-19, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, through its social media handles, clarified who could get an exemption from taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

Johnson and Johnson’s single-shot Covid-19 vaccine is effective against the highly contagious Delta variant, with an immune response lasting at least eight months, the company said Thursday.

The antibodies and immune system cells in the blood of eight people vaccinated with the J&J jab effectively neutralized the Delta strain, which was first identified in India, researchers found.