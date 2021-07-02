UAE: 65,939 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The Ministry of Health and Prevention clarified who could get an exemption from taking the Covid-19 jab.
The UAE has administered 65,939 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 15.4 million. This takes the rate of doses to 155.99 per 100 people.
As the UAE is going forward in vaccinating its entire population against Covid-19, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, through its social media handles, clarified who could get an exemption from taking the Covid-19 vaccine.
Johnson and Johnson’s single-shot Covid-19 vaccine is effective against the highly contagious Delta variant, with an immune response lasting at least eight months, the company said Thursday.
The antibodies and immune system cells in the blood of eight people vaccinated with the J&J jab effectively neutralized the Delta strain, which was first identified in India, researchers found.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Slovaks to start lottery, offer bonuses ...
The government will from July 9 require unvaccinated people to... READ MORE
-
News
UAE reports 1,663 Covid-19 cases, 1,638...
More than 58 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
WHO recommends Covid tests in schools
Screenings in schools recommended to avoid the harmful effects of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Russia posts record Covid deaths for fourth day...
Government tally shows 679 coronavirus deaths in 24-four period. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates suspends India-UAE flights until further ...
UAE nationals, Golden Visa holders and members of diplomatic missions ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Delta variant sweeps Asia, prompting...
The variant has spread to about 100 countries and the WHO warned... READ MORE
-
News
Flying out of Dubai this weekend? Reach airport...
More than 450,000 passengers expected to travel from, to and through... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India joins deal on global minimum corporate tax...
"The principles underlying the solution vindicate India’s stand,... READ MORE
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program