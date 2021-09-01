UAE: 65,719 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Dubai-bound travellers are not required to show their vaccination records before entering the country.

The UAE has administered 65,719 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 18.2 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 184.4 per 100 people.

Dubai-bound travellers are not required to show their vaccination records before entering the country, according to travel guidelines issued by the UAE and Indian carriers on Tuesday. The fresh travel update comes after UAE authorities announced the resumption of visit visas to Covid-vaccinated tourists from August 30.

Holders of all types of visa and/or entry permits granted by authorities in the UAE can now fly to Dubai, according to guidelines issued by UAE carriers Emirates and flydubai. Similar notices were published by Indian carriers Air India, Indigo and SpiceJet as well. An Air India official in Dubai also confirmed these reports to Khaleej Times.

However, passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka travelling on e-visas will need to show Covid-19 vaccination records when flying to Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, Air Arabia said on August 31.

All passengers arriving in these two emirates with the newly issued e-visas must register with the ICA prior to their departure, the airline added.