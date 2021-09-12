UAE: 65,574 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

US health authorities reiterate that the only way out of this pandemic is vaccination

The UAE has administered 65,574 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 18.9 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 191.5 per 100 people.

Expressing concerns over the rising Covid-19 cases, White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci on Thursday said deadly pandemic is nowhere near “under control” in the US.

Fauci reiterated that the only way out of this pandemic is vaccination. “Right now, we’re still in pandemic mode, because we have 1,60,000 new infections a day. That’s not even modestly good control,” Fauci was quoted as saying by The Hill.

Fully vaccinated people were 11 times less likely to die of Covid and 10 times less likely to be hospitalised compared to the unvaccinated since highly contagious Delta became the most common variant, US health authorities said on Friday.

The data came from one of three new papers published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all of which underscored Covid vaccines’ ongoing effectiveness against severe outcomes.