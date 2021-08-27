UAE: 65,128 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The total doses administered in the country now stand 17,990,193
The UAE has administered 65,128 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 17.9 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 181.90 per 100 people.
65,128 doses of #COVID19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP.#TogetherWeRecover #WamNews pic.twitter.com/Xj4nkqLGVc— WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) August 27, 2021
Official data revealed on Friday that over half of the eligible population had taken at least the first dose of a Covid vaccine.
According to the BBC, some 473 million people have been at the receiving end of more than 610 million doses of three approved vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V.
The government aims to vaccinate all Indians by the end of this year; around 138 million have received both doses so far.
However, only about 15% of eligible adults have been fully vaccinated since the beginning of the drive in January.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus patients in US hospitals breached 100,000 on Thursday, the highest level in eight months, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, as a resurgence of Covid-19 spurred by the highly contagious Delta variant strains the nation's health care system.
US Covid-19 hospitalisations have more than doubled in the past month. Over the past week, more than 500 people with Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals each hour on average, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
