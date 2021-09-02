UAE: 64,458 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Over 18 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE has administered 64,458 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 18.3 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 185.05 per 100 people.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated travel procedures for citizens, residents and visitors entering Abu Dhabi from abroad. Effective from Sunday, September 5, Covid-vaccinated travellers from all destinations arriving to Abu Dhabi will not need to quarantine. Unvaccinated travellers from destinations that are not on the ‘green list’ must quarantine for 10 days.

Before flying to Abu Dhabi, all travellers - both vaccinated and unvaccinated - must present a negative PCR test result from within 48 hours of departure.

Meanwhile, Covid-vaccinated tourists flying to Abu Dhabi from any destination will not need to quarantine from Sunday, September 5, it was announced on Thursday. Authorities have announced a special protocol for tourists who have received a vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation. This applies to those aged 16 years and above.

Before travelling, vaccinated tourists must verify their vaccination certificate via the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) website or app.