UAE: 63,890 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The UAE is already the world’s most vaccinated nation.

The UAE has administered 63,890 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 17.79 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 179.90 per 100 people.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has announced that certain people can get the Covid-19 vaccine without prior appointment at most vaccination centres and clinics.

According to the authority, UAE nationals and their domestic workers, senior citizens and residents aged 60 years and above, people of determination, those with chronic diseases, and workers in educational and health entities.

Meanwhile, Oman will now allow anyone holding a Covid-19 vaccine certificate to travel to the country from September 1, the Civil Aviation Authority said on Twitter on August 23.

The authority said it had dropped a list of countries from which arrivals were banned due to the pandemic.