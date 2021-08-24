UAE: 63,890 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The UAE is already the world’s most vaccinated nation.
The UAE has administered 63,890 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 17.79 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 179.90 per 100 people.
The UAE is already the world’s most vaccinated nation.
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has announced that certain people can get the Covid-19 vaccine without prior appointment at most vaccination centres and clinics.
According to the authority, UAE nationals and their domestic workers, senior citizens and residents aged 60 years and above, people of determination, those with chronic diseases, and workers in educational and health entities.
Meanwhile, Oman will now allow anyone holding a Covid-19 vaccine certificate to travel to the country from September 1, the Civil Aviation Authority said on Twitter on August 23.
The authority said it had dropped a list of countries from which arrivals were banned due to the pandemic.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Greece to end free testing for...
Free testing for vaccinated people would continue READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Register on ICA platform 5 days before flight,...
To register, passengers need to enter details such as their name,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 63,890 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The UAE is already the world’s most vaccinated nation. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India says homegrown mRNA vaccine safe...
Government authorities have approved further studies to test the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Register on ICA platform 5 days before flight,...
To register, passengers need to enter details such as their name,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Daily Covid cases dip below 1,000 for first...
Moreover, daily Covid recoveries have been higher than infections... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Suhail star spotted, extreme summer heat to...
It was sighted 50 minutes before sunrise. READ MORE
-
Markets
Time to remit: Pakistani rupee hits 11-month low
Analysts estimate that remittances to Pakistan will continue to... READ MORE
News
Abu Dhabi: Gang busted for printing 100,000 massage cards
23 August 2021
Jobs
UAE Jobs: Multiple firms hiring, salary up to Dh5,000
23 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school