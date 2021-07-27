UAE: 63,309 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

UAE-based Capital University College is offering up to 50 per cent off tuition fees to residents who are vaccinated.

The UAE has administered 63,309 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 16.5 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 167.7 per 100 people.

UAE-based Capital University College is offering up to 50 per cent off tuition fees to residents who are vaccinated against Covid-19.

Additionally, the entrepreneurship-oriented university has announced a flat 50 per cent off on tuition fees for all medical field professionals and their families.

Through this new initiative, the higher education institution “aims to instil a sense of responsibility and commend the medical heroes who have showcased extraordinary courage while combating” Covid-19.

Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has said that a Covid-19 vaccination certificate is now mandatory for domestic air travel, and urged the public to get vaccinated by July 31 in order to avoid any inconvenience.

The authority took to Twitter to announce the restriction aimed at encouraging Covid-19 vaccination.

The NCOC tweet mentioned that from August 1, a Covid-19 vaccination certificate will be mandatory for domestic air travel.