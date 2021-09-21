UAE: 62,694 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The United States announced on September 20, that it will lift Covid travel bans on all air passengers in November if they are fully vaccinated.
The UAE has administered 62,694 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 19.5 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 197.6 per 100 people.
The unprecedented restrictions had kept relatives, friends and business travellers around the world separated for many months as the pandemic grinds on.
Jeffrey Zients, coronavirus response coordinator for President Joe Biden, told reporters the new “consistent approach” would take effect “early November”.
Starting this month, the UAE will be administering flu vaccines for free to all Emiratis and those at high risk of infection, officials of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) announced on September 20.
All others can get the jab at Dh50 across government health centres and private hospitals in the country.
