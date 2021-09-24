Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

UAE: 61,923 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 24, 2021
Reuters

Dubai schools set to return to full in-person learning from October 3

The UAE has administered 61,923 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 19.7 million.

This takes the rate of doses to199.94 per 100 people.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: Harris thanks Modi for resuming vaccine exports

Paediatricians are urging parents to get their children vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible, ideally before wintertime. Medics see the maximum number of infections between August and February — a period widely regarded as the ‘flu season’.

With Dubai schools set to return to full in-person learning from October 3, parents are expressing concern about their children’s health.

At most schools, all staff and a significant number of students aged 16 and older are vaccinated against Covid-19. But schools are now encouraging all students age 12 and older to get inoculated, as well.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /coronavirus-pandemic/breaking-curfew-announced-to-curb-coronavirus-spread-in-oman macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 