UAE: 61,923 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Dubai schools set to return to full in-person learning from October 3
The UAE has administered 61,923 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 19.7 million.
This takes the rate of doses to199.94 per 100 people.
Paediatricians are urging parents to get their children vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible, ideally before wintertime. Medics see the maximum number of infections between August and February — a period widely regarded as the ‘flu season’.
With Dubai schools set to return to full in-person learning from October 3, parents are expressing concern about their children’s health.
At most schools, all staff and a significant number of students aged 16 and older are vaccinated against Covid-19. But schools are now encouraging all students age 12 and older to get inoculated, as well.
