UAE: 61,323 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The UAE is now the number one country in the world when it comes to Covid-19 vaccination rates.

The UAE has administered 61,323 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 12.16 million. This takes the rate of doses to 123.01 per 100 people.

It also crossed the 12 million Covid-19 vaccine doses milestone earlier this week.

Authorities in Dubai have opened up Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine appointments to those aged between 12 and 15 years.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said on Sunday that parents can book appointments for their kids via the DHA app.

On Sunday, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Chinese Embassy in UAE also announced the official launch of a regional vaccination site in Dubai.

Under the programme, Chinese nationals over the age of 16 who hold a short-term visa without UAE residency will be provided in Dubai with two doses of the Sinopharm jab.

A new survey has revealed that only 13 per cent of UAE employees plan to permanently return to company facilities full-time post-vaccine, as most businesses reported that they managed to meet or surpass their growth target during the pandemic-ravaged 2020.

The study by Oracle NetSuite shows that 62 per cent of businesses which took part in the survey achieved their growth goal, albeit down 28 per cent from a similar report conducted prior to the pandemic.