Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

UAE: 60,942 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on August 21, 2021
AFP

Three new drive-through Covid-19 centres have opened in Abu Dhabi’s Dafra region.


The UAE has administered 60,942 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 17.6 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 178.79 per 100 people.

Three drive-through Covid-19 centres have opened in Abu Dhabi’s Dafra region. The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) said the centres have opened in Liwa, Sila and Dalma areas.

The new centres feature two tracks: One for nasal swabs and the other for DPI laser-based testing. They can carry out 500 nasal swabs and 100 laser tests per day. The centres remains open throughout the week from 8am to 8pm. They were built with shipping containers, “leveraging their durability and adaptability, and resulting in robust heat and cold resistance”, Seha said. “They are also easier to move, reuse, and maintain.”

Face masks are among the strongest tools to fight Covid-19. Several countries have relaxed rules around masks, only to reintroduce them to fight surges in daily infections.

Daily Covid-19 cases have been steadily declining in the UAE, with the current month (August) reporting the lowest number of infections this year so far. However, the authorities are not taking any chances by removing the mask requirement in public places.

In the updated list penalties announced for violating Covid safety rules, the UAE Public Prosecution has maintained a Dh3,000 for failure to wear masks.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210729&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210729240&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 