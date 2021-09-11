UAE: 59,818 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Fully vaccinated people were 11 times less likely to die of the virus
The UAE has administered 59,818 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
# 59,818 #19 24 .. 18,876,969.#__ # pic.twitter.com/mvQMhxDpZR— (@wamnews) September 11, 2021
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 18.8 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 190.8 per 100 people.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE tourist visas: Which Covid vaccines are approved by WHO?
Fully vaccinated holders of valid UAE residence visas, who have received WHO-approved jabs, will be allowed to return from countries previously on the suspended list from September 12, authorities have announced.
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) on Friday said that even resident visa holders who have stayed out of the country for more than six months can now return.
Fully vaccinated people were 11 times less likely to die of Covid and 10 times less likely to be hospitalised compared to the unvaccinated since highly contagious Delta became the most common variant, US health authorities said on Friday.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 59,818 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Fully vaccinated people were 11 times less likely to die of the virus READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: South Africa approves Pfizer jab for...
28 per cent of the country's population are under the age of 15 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 725 Covid-19 cases, 945 recoveries,...
The total number of PCR tests done in the country up to date stands... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Only way out of pandemic is vaccination: Anthony ...
Covid nowhere near ‘under control’ in US, White House... READ MORE
-
Government
Photos: Sheikh Mohammed attends graduation of...
The UAE is home to outstanding academic institutions that can... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 725 Covid-19 cases, 945 recoveries,...
The total number of PCR tests done in the country up to date stands... READ MORE
-
News
UAE student work permit: All you need to know
Teens aged 15 to 18 years old can get the work permit, which will be... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from...
Frequency of RTA's Expo Rider buses will vary from 3 to 60 minutes READ MORE
News
UAE: Leave early, send children in school buses, experts suggest
10 September 2021
News
Dubai: Worker electrocuted to death while drinking from faulty cooler
10 September 2021
News
Flights from Bangladesh to Abu Dhabi to open on Sept 12, says Etihad
10 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents
11 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from 9 locations
11 September 2021
News
Dubai eyes the future with self-driving cabs