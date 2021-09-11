UAE: 59,818 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Fully vaccinated people were 11 times less likely to die of the virus

The UAE has administered 59,818 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 18.8 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 190.8 per 100 people.

Fully vaccinated holders of valid UAE residence visas, who have received WHO-approved jabs, will be allowed to return from countries previously on the suspended list from September 12, authorities have announced.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) on Friday said that even resident visa holders who have stayed out of the country for more than six months can now return.

Fully vaccinated people were 11 times less likely to die of Covid and 10 times less likely to be hospitalised compared to the unvaccinated since highly contagious Delta became the most common variant, US health authorities said on Friday.