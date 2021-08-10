UAE: 59,747 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

A Covid-19 vaccination certificate is no longer a requirement for those travelling to Dubai from India.

The UAE has administered 59,747 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 17.1 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 173.8 per 100 people.

A Covid-19 vaccination certificate is no longer a requirement for those travelling to Dubai from countries including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

This is specific to travel to Dubai and not other emirates.

Citing the “latest update”, Emirates Airline support team confirmed this on Twitter in response to a query posed by a resident. He had asked the airline if residents vaccinated with Covishield could return to Dubai.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) in UAE has also clarified that Covid vaccination for the age group from 3-15 years is optional, not mandatory.

The ministry on Tuesday further noted that the vaccine approved for children aged three to 11 years is Sinopharm, while children aged 12 to 15 years can take either Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech.

The ministry had recently announced the approval of the emergency registration of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for children after conducting extensive clinical trials and evaluations.