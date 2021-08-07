UAE: 59,736 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 17 million.

The UAE has administered 59,736 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 17 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 172.8 per 100 people.

Global cooperation is crucial in accelerating the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation said on Friday at an international forum hosted by China.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, during the first meeting of the International Forum on Covid-19 Vaccine Cooperation, noted the UAE is determined to ensure rapid distribution of vaccines and boost global immunity.

Residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are one of the 10 categories of expats allowed to fly to the UAE from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda starting today, August 5.

A safety circular issued on Thursday by the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) clarified that for this category, both doses of the vaccine must have been taken in the UAE.