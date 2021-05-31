- EVENTS
UAE: 59,131 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Authorities have refuted a conspiracy theory doing the rounds claiming that taking a Covid-19 vaccine makes the recipient test positive for the coronavirus.
The UAE has administered 59,131 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 12.87 million. This takes the rate of doses to 130.13 per 100 people.
The Dubai Health Authority has refuted a conspiracy theory doing the rounds claiming that taking a Covid-19 vaccine makes the recipient test positive for the coronavirus.
In a tweet issued recently as part of the #DHAanswers series, the authority said there was no link between the Covid-19 vaccine and results of a PCR test.
Across the globe, Hong Kong has said it will offer civil servants who get vaccinated against Covid-19 a day off for each dose.
Authorities in the region announced the incentive on Monday, as they struggled to boost a sluggish inoculation rate among the city's 7.5 million population.
Meanwhile, Singapore will start vaccinating schoolchildren against the coronavirus soon, the prime minister said Monday, after officials warned that new strains were affecting youngsters more.
The city-state recently tightened curbs following a slight uptick in cases, after months of reporting barely any local transmissions.
